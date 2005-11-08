Is the U.S. falling behind in technological innovations?

Here's a News.com article that might raise a few eyebrows: "Research money crunch in the U.S."

According to the article, "An outspoken group of information and communications technology innovators is worried that the United States is falling behind the rest of the world in technological innovation because fewer dollars are being allocated to long-term research.... Many in the research community also believe that the research being conducted today is too focused on short-term, market-oriented results." The article also states that, in the past several decades, "the high-tech industry has become increasingly dependent on government-funded research partnerships with academic institutions to spur innovations."

Hmmm... no wonder "innovation" has become such a major focus in almost every company pep talk. It will be interesting to see ["if" or "the extent that"] other countries outperform the U.S. in technological innovations during the upcoming years.