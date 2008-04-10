News to know for Thursday, April 10, 2008

"News to know" is a joint venture between TechRepublic and ZDNet. The original post publishes every morning on business days in Between the Lines.

Photos: Australia's 5,500-mile Internet connection

How IT can save us from recession

Australian senator demands open source against US "lock-in"

Photos: Installing Charles Babbage's masterpiece (right)

Flickr video: What's wrong with 90 seconds?

————————————————————————————————————————

Get this news story and many more by subscribing to our free IT News Digest newsletter, delivered each weekday. Automatically sign up today!