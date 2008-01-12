Renovating the Xerox brand

Xerox, the global document management firm and a pioneer in IT, is undergoing a brand makeover to take it beyond the image of a copier company.

An excerpt from BusinessWeek:

A new corporate logo is the most visible change in the makeover that extends to product design, product naming, building signage; everything the Xerox brand touches. "We are a very different company today than we were when our current brand architecture was developed," says Richard Wergan, director of worldwide brand at Xerox. "The new logo is meant to disrupt the mental model of Xerox as just a copier company."

Changes include a new corporate logo, product design, and product naming.

The company enjoys the title of being a verb (like Google) and was the melting pot for some of the most astounding and widely disruptive computing technologies.