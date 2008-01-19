Search

Innovation

Sears begins public trial of 2-D bar code technology

Sears has become the first U.S. retailer to begin a public trial of 2-D bar code, according to eWeek. Other top-tier U.S. retailers that are seriously evaluating the technology includes Best Buy, Gap, and Target.

By | in IT News Digest, January 19, 2008, 3:01 AM PST

Sears has become the first U.S. retailer to begin a public trial of 2-D bar code, according to eWeek. Other top-tier U.S. retailers that are seriously evaluating the technology includes Best Buy, Gap, and Target.

In the United States, there are multiple vendors driving this technology. Sears is working with a company called ScanBuy, while Best Buy and Target are working with an outfit called StoreXperience.

Excerpt from eWeek:

The technique involves having a cell phone's digital camera "look" at a small 2-D bar code on an advertisement, which launches an applet. A server interprets the bar code and the phone then launches a Web browser and deep-links to a page on that site, typically the Web site of the advertiser.
As expected, the biggest concern is that relatively few phones will be able to access the service, since the service is available on a limited number of phones at the moment.

What is your take on retail 2-D bar codes? Will consumers bite?

Related Topics:

Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Smart Cities Hardware

About Paul Mah

Paul Mah is a writer and blogger who lives in Singapore, where he has worked for a number of years in various capacities within the IT industry. Paul enjoys tinkering with tech gadgets, smartphones, and networking devices.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox