Security news roundup: October 10, 2007

Here is a collection of recent news stories posted on TechRepublic's IT Security blog, which cover Microsoft Word vulnerabilities, a new security product for the DB2 mainframe database, Windows XP SP3 beta, and a vulnerability fix for Mac Office 2004.

By | in IT News Digest, October 10, 2007, 4:59 PM PST

Once again, here's the security news roundup. The most striking security news of the day is that Windows XP SP3 is officially released for testing. Before you get too excited, the beta test is only available to a selected group of users.

Do check out the below links, or hop on over to TechRepublic's Security blog for more security news. Chad Perrin and the other security bloggers are on-hand with their analysis of various security paradigms and common practices.

A new remote code execution vulnerability in Microsoft Word is triggered simply by opening a malicious Word file. A successful exploit will allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the logged in user.

Database security firm Guardium and mainframe software firm Neon Enterprise Software have announced a new database security monitoring product designed for the DB2 mainframe database.

Microsoft has released Service Pack 3 for Windows XP to selected beta testers, according to multiple sources around the Net.

Microsoft has issued an update for Office 2004 for the Mac. This critical patch fixes a bug involving a malformed string that allows an attacker to overwrite the contents of your machine's memory with malicious code.

