CNN Top 10 e-mail leading users to malware

Attention news junkies: The Belgian MX virus and spam blog is reporting that today's CNN Top 10 e-mail links are sending unwitting users to sites hosting malware:
The links behind the top 10 directs you to a web site that should show you the video but instead gives you an error that an incorrect Flash player is installed. A pop up window will ask you to download the correct video codec, an executable called get_flash_update.exe, but this is in fact the Trojan-Downloader.Agent.EL. This trojan can download and installs other malware onto infected machine.
I haven't found another security alert about this — does anyone receive this mail from CNN?UPDATE
One more source: http://isc.sans.org/diary.html?storyid=4828
If you missed last week's chance to get your "airplane ticket", you currently have a second opportunity. Emails are making the rounds that claim to come from CNN, and carry a subject of "CNN.com Daily Top 10". Well, they are neither. But the emails contain click-friendly headlines with enticing subjects like "Will all Americans be obese by 2030?" Now who wouldn't want to read THAT?!
Related Topics:Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility Cloud
About Selena Frye
Selena has been at TechRepublic since 2002. She is currently a Senior Editor with a background in technical writing, editing, and research. She edits Data Center, Linux and Open Source, Apple in the Enterprise, The Enterprise Cloud, Web Designer, and...
Full Bio
Selena has been at TechRepublic since 2002. She is currently a Senior Editor with a background in technical writing, editing, and research. She edits Data Center, Linux and Open Source, Apple in the Enterprise, The Enterprise Cloud, Web Designer, and IT Security blogs.