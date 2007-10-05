Four critical security patches for October's Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has announced that there will be seven security bulletins released for October's Patch Tuesday on October 9. Four of the seven are rated "critical."
Three of the seven bulletins will address flaws in Windows Vista.
Excerpt from ZDNet's Ryan Naraine's blog:
Next Tuesday's batch of security updates from Microsoft will include "critical" patches for worm holes in Windows, Internet Explorer, Office, Outlook Express, and Windows Mail.
For more details, hop over to Microsoft security bulletin advance notification for October 2007.
