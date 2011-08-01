Get ready for the action at Black Hat 2011

Black Hat 2011 is getting ready to hit the desert in Las Vegas and that usually means some pretty juicy exploits, as well as some controversy, if it's like past conferences. If you're not attending, check out the schedule to see what's on tap.

For a preview of the hacking delights that await, you might also want to read Ryan Naraine's "10 can't-miss hacks and presentations" (ZDNet). Ryan's list includes Charlie Miller's research on altering the firmware of the Apple battery logic chips, as well as an array of popular targets such as Google Chrome, Apple iOS, and Android apps.

TechRepublic's cybercrime blogger Deb Shinder will be attending the conference, so check back here for her take on some of the upcoming news and events.

Are there any presentations you're particularly interested in this year?

