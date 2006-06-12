Ozzie touts services at Tech Ed 2006

Click here for photos from the Tech Ed 2006 Keynote.
During the Tech Ed 2006 keynote, Ray Ozzie, Microsoft Chief
Technology Officer, outlined Microsofts vision for ITservices. Ozzie walked
keynote attendees through the major technology disruptions of the past 20
years. These disruptions, or significant changes, include the development of
the 32-bit processor and PC revolution, the client/server revolution, and the
evolution of the Web. According to Ozzie, the next major technology change willbe the services disruption.
Ozzie said Microsoft is taking a pragmatic approach to
this coming disruption by seeking to provide organizations architectural
flexibility. Microsoft will offer a seamless client-server-service approachwhere
services compliment, not replace, existing applications by offering integrated
connections to the Web. Ozzie termed this new connection Client-server-servicesynergy.
After Bob Muglia, Microsoft Senior VP, Server & Tools
Business, Chris Capossela, Microsoft Corporate VP, IW PMG, and a host of otherMicrosoft personnel then walked through an hour and 30 minutes worth of slides and demonstrations showcasing everything from Windows Compute Cluster Server to Windows Vista and Office 2007.
