Should Intel decide what software we can run?

Intel has a brilliant new idea to make our computers safe: dictate what software we're allowed to use.

Ars Technica reports on Intel's walled garden plan to put A/V vendors out of business. It starts out sounding tentatively very positive about plans announced at the Intel Developer Forum by Paul Otellini.

The idea appears to be very similar to the way Apple manages the iPhone App Store, where every single piece of software in it has to be approved and certified by Apple before it is made available to the public — except it is meant to apply to every x86 architecture platform Intel produces in the future, most likely including a future replacement for whatever computer you use to read this article. Intel is pitching its own plan with its marketing apparently focused purely on security for now, talking about trusted vendors' software being the only software allowed to run on its platforms. The idea seems to be that a "default deny" approach to allowing software to run on the system would be preferable to the current "default allow", with only certified software offerings being able to run on the system.

While the initial careful boosterism eventually falters, the assumption inherent in the tone of the Ars Technica article never even questions the validity of such an approach to security, with Intel acting as final arbiter of All Things Trustworthy. If you know anything about real security, though — where real security is defined by the needs of the user, and not the business model of the vendor — your first thought upon reading the article should probably be something like, "I wonder if I should plan to move all my hardware to AMD processors."

While considering the implications of such a plan, some unpleasant questions arise.

With any luck, this new and more restrictive sequel to the Trusted Platform Module — another ill-conceived "security" scheme that restricts the legitimate user more than malicious security crackers and their ilk — will be stillborn. The last thing we need in our computing lives right now is hardware that deigns to decide for us what we are allowed to do with the computer, limiting us to a short list of vendor-approved software. What are the chances, for instance, that we would be allowed use potentially security-enhancing software like TechRepublic contributor Sterling Camden's getlessmail?

Those chances would likely lie somewhere between slim and none.