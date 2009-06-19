Getting the most out of your IT investment with UNIX?

If you're already running UNIX or just thinking about it, here's an upcoming TechRepublic Webcast that you might be interested in: "Maximize Uptime, Performance and Savings with UNIX." Sponsored by IBM, here are the topics to be covered:

Reduce infrastructure, utility and operational costs that will require: less datacenter and rack space, less cabling, less energy and cooling, and provide easier recoverability

More easily manage servers, better align IT and business operations, and reduce energy costs while improving processing flexibility and availability

Increase the utilization of individual systems with the capability to run UNIX, Intel and Linux applications together on a single server

By registering ahead of time for the live event, you'll have a chance to ask your own questions. All the Webcasts are also available on-demand after the event.

Tune in!

2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT