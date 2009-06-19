Getting the most out of your IT investment with UNIX?

If you're already running UNIX or just thinking about it, here's an upcoming TechRepublic Webcast that you might be interested in: "Maximize Uptime, Performance and Savings with UNIX." Sponsored by IBM, here are the topics to be covered:
- Reduce infrastructure, utility and operational costs that will require: less datacenter and rack space, less cabling, less energy and cooling, and provide easier recoverability
- More easily manage servers, better align IT and business operations, and reduce energy costs while improving processing flexibility and availability
- Increase the utilization of individual systems with the capability to run UNIX, Intel and Linux applications together on a single server
By registering ahead of time for the live event, you'll have a chance to ask your own questions. All the Webcasts are also available on-demand after the event.
2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT
Selena has been at TechRepublic since 2002. She is currently a Senior Editor with a background in technical writing, editing, and research. She edits Data Center, Linux and Open Source, Apple in the Enterprise, The Enterprise Cloud, Web Designer, and...
