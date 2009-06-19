Search

Getting the most out of your IT investment with UNIX?

Do you have questions about running UNIX on your servers? Now is your chance to ask the IBM experts in a live TechRepublic Webcast on June 23. Get the topics and other details here.

By | in Linux and Open Source, June 18, 2009, 11:00 PM PST

If you're already running UNIX or just thinking about it, here's an upcoming TechRepublic Webcast that you might be interested in: "Maximize Uptime, Performance and Savings with UNIX." Sponsored by IBM, here are the topics to be covered:

  • Reduce infrastructure, utility and operational costs that will require: less datacenter and rack space, less cabling, less energy and cooling, and provide easier recoverability
  • More easily manage servers, better align IT and business operations, and reduce energy costs while improving processing flexibility and availability
  • Increase the utilization of individual systems with the capability to run UNIX, Intel and Linux applications together on a single server

By registering ahead of time for the live event, you'll have a chance to ask your own questions. All the Webcasts are also available on-demand after the event.

Tune in!

Tuesday, June 23, 2009

2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM GMT

