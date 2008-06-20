Search

Week in Open Source: June 20, 2008

This week in TechRepublic blogs, Chad Perrin talked about Linux security, and in particular, the dangers of evaluating security by simply counting vulnerabilities; Rick Vanover introduced open source ClarkConnect as a handy networking solution for remote offices.

TechRepublic blogs:

ZDNet:

