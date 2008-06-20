Week in Open Source: June 20, 2008

Here's my weekly wrap-up of some of the other open source-related items that you might have missed. Chad Perrin has sparked some lively discussions in the Security blog, talking about Linux security, and Rick Vanover had a positive review for the open source networking solution, ClarkConnect, over in the Network Administrator blog.
- Vulnerability counting revisited: a hypothetical example (Chad Perrin)
- Firefox 3.0 memory improvements — Fact or Fiction? (John Sheesley)
- Is Linux the most secure OS? (Chad Perrin)
- IBM may make DB2 open source, and Microsoft wants an open source census (Andy Moon)
- ClarkConnect: Open source gateway options for the remote office (Rick Vanover)
