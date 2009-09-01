10+ keyboard shortcuts for speeding your work with Excel data

Shortcuts can save you a considerable amount of time when you're entering or modifying data in a worksheet — but only if you can remember them. This list offers a quick reminder of some old standbys, along with a few shortcuts that are less well known but equally useful.
Note: This article originally appeared as an entry in our 10 Things blog. A comprehensive list of Excel shortcuts is available as a PDF download.
The shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Complete an entry and move to the next cell
|Enter
|Insert a new line within a cell
|Alt + Enter
|Enable editing within a cell
|F2
|Fill selected cells with an entry you typed in one cell
|Ctrl + Enter
|Cancel an entry
|Esc
|Fill data down through selected cells
|Ctrl + D
|Fill data through selected cells to the right
|Ctrl + R
|Create a name
|Ctrl + F3
|Insert a hyperlink
|Ctrl + K
|Insert the current date
|Ctrl and ; (semicolon)
|Insert the current time
|Ctrl and : (colon)
|Delete from the insertion point to the end of the line
|Ctrl + Delete
|Add blank cells
|Ctrl and Shift+ (plus)
|Delete selected cells
|Ctrl and - (hyphen)
|Create a chart from a range of data
|F11
Related Topics:Enterprise Software Software Collaboration Mobility Cloud Hardware
About Jody Gilbert
Jody Gilbert has been writing and editing technical articles for the past 25 years. She was part of the team that launched TechRepublic and is now senior features editor for Tech Pro Research.
Full Bio
Jody Gilbert has been writing and editing technical articles for the past 25 years. She was part of the team that launched TechRepublic and is now senior features editor for Tech Pro Research.