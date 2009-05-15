Always open Excel workbooks using a specific zoom factor

Private Sub Workbook_Open()
ActiveWindow.Zoom = 100
End Sub
Be sure to save the workbook after adding the macro. You can replace 100 with whatever zoom factor is the most common. Regardless of the setting each user saves with the workbook, Excel will reset it to 100 (or whatever zoom factor you specify in the macro) each time a user opens the workbook. You can use this technique to standardize a number of common environmental settings.
