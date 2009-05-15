Search

Software

Always open Excel workbooks using a specific zoom factor

Users working in a shared workbook save more than data. They save their personal druthers, such as the zoom factor. You can avoid this problem by standardizing the zoom factor using a macro.

By | in Microsoft Office, May 14, 2009, 5:00 PM PST

Sharing a workbook helps you and other users work smarter, but you often have to contend with settings you don't like that are left behind by other users. For instance, people seldom work at the same zoom percentage. Depending upon their hardware and other factors, people often reduce or increase the zoom setting. The problem is that Excel saves the zoom factor with the workbook. Regardless of how many times you reset and save the zoom factor, it's just as likely to be different the next time you open the workbook because other users are also saving their favorite settings. The most efficient solution is to determine the most common zoom factor and let the workbook reset it each time someone opens the workbook. Some people will still set the zoom factor to something else, but most people will find the automatic setting adequate. Simply add the following macro to the workbook's This Workbook module: 
Private Sub Workbook_Open()
  ActiveWindow.Zoom = 100
End Sub
Be sure to save the workbook after adding the macro. You can replace 100 with whatever zoom factor is the most common. Regardless of the setting each user saves with the workbook, Excel will reset it to 100 (or whatever zoom factor you specify in the macro) each time a user opens the workbook. You can use this technique to standardize a number of common environmental settings.

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility Cloud

About Susan Harkins

Susan Sales Harkins is an IT consultant, specializing in desktop solutions. Previously, she was editor in chief for The Cobb Group, the world's largest publisher of technical journals.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox