Create an Access form with no focus on opening

You've created a read-only form, yet the first control is highlighted when the form is opened. To prevent users from trying to enter data, you'd like no focus placed on any of the form controls. One way to do this is to create an unbounded text box, resize it so it's barely visible, and then place it first in the tab order.

Follow these steps:

Open the form in Design view. Click the Text Box control tool. Click and drag to create a small text box control below the last control in the form. Delete the text box label. Right-click the text box and select Properties to display the Properties box, if necessary. Click the Format tab in the Properties box.

Click in the Width property box and enter .00001. Click in the Height property box and enter .00001.

The resultant text box is shown below.

In Access 2007, click the Arrange tab in the Form Design tools group. In the Control layout group, select Tab Order. (In Access 2002/2003, go to View | Tab Order.)

Under Custom Order, click to select the text box and drag it to the top of the list. Click OK.

Now when the form is opened, the focus will be placed on the unbounded text box, which is too small to be visible.

Miss an Access tip?

Check out the Microsoft Access archive and catch up on other Access tips.

Help users increase productivity by automatically signing up for TechRepublic's free Microsoft Office Suite newsletter, featuring Word, Excel, and Access tips, delivered each Wednesday.