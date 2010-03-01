Four ways to insert an em dash in a Word document





You've inserted space characters between the words and the hyphen characters. When you enter spaces between the hyphens, Word formats the hyphens as an en dash ( - ), which is shorter than an em dash.

Someone has disabled the AutoCorrect option that formats hyphens as an em dash.

Now, this default won't work for everyone every single time. If you occasionally need two hyphens instead of an em dash, you can press [Ctrl]+Z and Word will undo the em dash character and restore the hyphens. If you find yourself doing this a lot, it might be more efficient to disable the AutoCorrect option and enter an em dash, when you require it, manually. You can disable this option as follows:

From the Tools menu, choose AutoCorrect Options. Click the AutoFormat As You Type tab. Uncheck the Hyphens ( — ) With ( — ) option. Click OK.

After disabling the AutoCorrect option, you'll have to enter an em dash manually. Fortunately, there are three easy methods: