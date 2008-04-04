How to calculate quarterly values in Excel

Excel doesn't have a built-in format that displays where a date falls into the quarter system. If you need a date's quarter, use the following expression:
=INT((MONTH(cellreference)-1)/3)+1
Since the expression both subtracts and then adds 1, you might think you can eliminate both steps, but you can't. The expression can't handle the last month in each quarter.
Susan Sales Harkins is an IT consultant, specializing in desktop solutions. Previously, she was editor in chief for The Cobb Group, the world's largest publisher of technical journals.
