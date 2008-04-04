Search

How to calculate quarterly values in Excel

Quarterly Excel value expression

April 3, 2008

Excel doesn't have a built-in format that displays where a date falls into the quarter system. If you need a date's quarter, use the following expression:

=INT((MONTH(cellreference)-1)/3)+1

Since the expression both subtracts  and then adds 1, you might think you can eliminate both steps, but you can't. The expression can't handle the last month in each quarter.

3figa.jpg

