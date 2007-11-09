How to replace extraneous text for application names on menus

Is it just me or do the long application names on the program menu annoy you? Of course, all the applications on the Microsoft Office menu are Microsoft products. How many times must I read "Microsoft Office" to find the application I want to launch? I know the icons are there, but… it's just one of those things that annoys me.

The good news is that applications aren't stuck with the name Microsoft gave them. You can change the display name — shorten it, in this case — with just a little effort:

Right-click the Start button on the Windows taskbar and choose Explore All Users. Double-click the Programs folder. Double-click the Microsoft Office folder. Right-click an application file. Explorer may display the files as icons. Choose Properties and click the General tab. In the text control just to the right of the application's icon, reduce or change the application's display name. For instance, you might change Microsoft Office Excel 2003 to Excel 2003. Click OK.

Work your way through all the application files. When you're done, the Microsoft Office items are shorter and, in my opinion, much friendlier.