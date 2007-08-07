Let Access choose your data type format

Sometimes it is hard to tell which data type format to select for an Access field. For example, if your field's data type is Number, should you select General, Percent, or Integer? Also, which field size should you use? Rather than guess, let Access decide for you by creating your table in Datasheet view.

For example, say you create a Sales Tax table for your Orders database, listing the sales tax rate for each state with which you do business. Follow these steps to set up Access to figure out the fields:

1. In the Orders Database window, select Tables under Objects.

2. Select the New button and then select OK.

3. Right-click Field1 and select Rename.

4. Type State.

5. Right-click Field2 and select Rename.

6. Type Sales Tax.

7. Click in the first cell in the State column and type NJ.

8. Press [Tab].

9. Enter .07.

10. Click in the second cell in the State column and type NY.

11. Press [Tab].

12. Type .08.

13. Click in the third cell in the State column.

14. Click the Close button.

15. Click Yes.

16. Enter Sales Tax in the Table Name box and click OK.

17. Click Yes.

To view the data types Access has chosen, click the View button in the View group and then click Design View. The Data Type column shows that Access has chosen the Number data type with a field size of Double and the default format of General, which corresponds to the sample data.

