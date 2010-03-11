Office challenge: What's the quickest way to name a range in Excel?

- From the Tools menu, choose Options and then click the Security tab. In PowerPoint 2007, click the Office button, choose Save As, and select PowerPoint Presentation. In the resulting Save As dialog box, click the Tools button (at the bottom-left). From the Tools list, choose General Options.
- Enter a password to open the file.
- Enter a password to modify the file. I recommend that you not use the same password for both opening and modifying the presentation.
- Click OK.
- PowerPoint will prompt you to re-enter (confirm) both passwords.
- Save the presentation.
- To initiate the packaging process, choose Package To CD from the File menu. In PowerPoint 2007, click the Office button and choose Publish in the left pane.
- When PowerPoint displays the Package For CD dialog box, click the Options button.
- Enter the passwords in the Help Protect The PowerPoint Files section.
- Click OK and confirm the passwords.
Full Bio
Susan Sales Harkins is an IT consultant, specializing in desktop solutions. Previously, she was editor in chief for The Cobb Group, the world's largest publisher of technical journals.