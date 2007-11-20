Prevent Access users from accidentally activating a form control

If a control on an Access form may cause an irreversible error when activated, you may want to prevent users from accidentally accessing that control. For example, if your form includes a Delete Record button, here's how to prevent users from tabbing to the control:

Open the form in Design view. Right-click the Delete Record button. Select Properties. Click the Other tab. Click in the Tab Stop property box. Click the drop-down arrow and select No.

When users press [Tab], it will stop at each control on the form in Tab Stop order, except for the Delete Record button. The user will have to intentionally click on the Delete Record button to activate it.

