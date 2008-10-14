Prevent users from inadvertently entering the wrong year in a worksheet

Old habits die hard. This is especially true when it comes to entering dates in January. Fortunately, Excel provides a way to prevent users from mistakenly entering 1/1/2008 when they should be entering 1/1/2009. Follow these steps when setting up your worksheets for data entry next year:

Select the range of cells where users will enter a date. Go to Data | Validation. (In Excel 2007, click the Data tab and then click Data Validation in the Data Tools group.) Click on the Settings tab. Click the drop-down arrow in the Allow box and select Date. Click the drop-down arrow in the Data box and select Greater Than Or Equal To. Under Start date, enter 1/1/2009, as shown in Figure A, and click OK.

Figure A

Figure B

Now, when a user enters 2008 instead of 2009, Excel displays the message shown in