Replace Access navigation bars with a command button for easier data entry

When designing a data entry form, it's a good idea to replace the navigation bars with an Add New Record command button. A conveniently placed button not only makes it easier to enter data, but it also can help prevent existing records from inadvertent overwriting. Mary Ann Richardson shows how to create an Add New Record command button to your form.

By | in Microsoft Office, September 10, 2007, 5:00 PM PST

When designing a data entry form in Access, it's a good idea to replace the navigation bars with an Add New Record command button. A conveniently placed button not only makes it easier to enter data, but it also can help prevent existing records from inadvertent overwriting.

To create an Add New Record command button to your form, follow these steps:

  1. Click the Form Properties button.
  2. Click the Format tab.
  3. Click the Navigation Buttons property box and select No.
  4. Click the Toolbox button if necessary.
  5. Click the Command Button tool.
  6. Click and drag in your form where you want to position the Command Button.
  7. Under Categories, select Record Operations.
  8. Under Actions, select Add New Record.
  9. Click Next.
  10. Click the Text text box and change the display text to Add New Record.
  11. Click Next.
  12. Type cmdAddRecord for the control name.
  13. Click Finish.

