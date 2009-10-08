Use a nonbreaking space to keep words together

Unless you've enabled hyphenation, Word looks for a space character to determine when to wrap text to the next line. That won't always be what you want, though. You'll want to keep some words and phrases together, regardless of where they fall in relation to the right margin. For example, suppose you want to keep a person's first and last name together, but they happen to fall at the end of the line and Word pushes the last name to the next line. When this happens, you can keep the names together by joining them with a nonbreaking space. Just glue them together with a nonbreaking space, as follows:

Enter the first name as you normally would. Instead of entering a normal space character, press [Ctrl]+[Shift]+Spacebar. Enter the last name.

Using a nonbreaking space, you can keep words together.