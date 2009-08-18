Review: Actual Multiple Monitors

For many, a multiple monitor display has become a normal mode of operation. There are also numerous tools beyond the basic operating system available to help the multiple-monitor user manage their displays. One such tool is Actual Multiple Monitors from AcutalTools.

Specifications

Operating systems: Windows 2000/XP/2003/Vista/2008/7 x86/x64

2.8MB Cost: Single user - $29.95, volume discounts are available

Additional vendor information

Who is it for?

The Actual Multiple Monitors tool is designed for anyone using multiple displays and looking for ways to enhance and simplify the experience.

What problem does it solve?

The basic multiple display configuration tools found at the operating system level are notoriously inconsistent and often overly cumbersome to use. Actual Multiple Monitors simplifies the configuration, management, and day-to-day use of multiple monitors.

Features

Taskbar: Actual Multiple Monitors emulates the standard Windows taskbar across each monitor in the display. The taskbar reflects the applications being displayed on that monitor so they are easily accessible and visible at all times.

Actual Multiple Monitors emulates the standard Windows taskbar across each monitor in the display. The taskbar reflects the applications being displayed on that monitor so they are easily accessible and visible at all times. Title Bar button: One of the most innovative and time-saving features of Actual Multiple Monitors is the additional Title Bar button it adds to each application. With this extra button you can move your application to a different monitor with just one click.

One of the most innovative and time-saving features of Actual Multiple Monitors is the additional Title Bar button it adds to each application. With this extra button you can move your application to a different monitor with just one click. Background and screensaver: For many users, it is important to have the proper background and screensaver running in their display. With Actual Multiple Monitors users can have different screensavers and background for each monitor in their multiple-monitor display.

For many users, it is important to have the proper background and screensaver running in their display. With Actual Multiple Monitors users can have different screensavers and background for each monitor in their multiple-monitor display. Desktop saves: Once a user, or a network administrator for that matter, has the multiple-monitor display desktop they want, it can be saved as a profile and copied to another computer. This makes for easy replication across a department, division of even an entire enterprise - if you are running Actual Multiple Monitors system wide.

What's wrong?

Toolbar: For Microsoft Windows XP, I am a big fan of the across the top toolbar full of shortcuts to frequently used applications. If that toolbar could be extended to other monitors it would be a great feature. But as of this writing, Actual Multiple Monitors does not support that for the XP toolbar. Of course, this doesn't apply to Windows Vista which does not use the toolbar so for many the point is not relevant.

Competitive products

Bottom line for business

Multiple-monitor displays are commonplace for many users in the enterprise and, therefore, they must be supported by IT departments. With the ability to save and then share desktop configurations, Actual Multiple Monitors can save these support professional time and reduce frustration for all involved.

User rating

