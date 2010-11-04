Call for mobile application developers to write tech tips

TechRepublic is looking for mobile application developers who are interested in writing hands-on tips and new user guides for our Smartphones blog. We plan to publish new user guides that feature deployment and development tips for iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, and Windows Mobile platforms. The guides will cover which programming languages you need to know to develop for each platform, the pros and cons of developing for the specific platform, and more.

If you are interested in writing for TechRepublic, please email me (mary dot weilage at cbs dot com), and tell me about your development and writing experience.

Even if you aren't interested in becoming a TechRepublic contributor, please post your suggestions about what you'd like to see included in a new user guide for mobile app developers.