Palm takes Pre, Pixi to AT&T: Will it matter?

Palm said Monday that it will bring its Pre Plus and Pixi Plus to AT&T in an effort to get more distribution for the troubled devices.

The beleaguered handset maker could use some good news. Last week, Palm disappointed Wall Street with a poor outlook after sales of the Pre and Pixi failed to get traction among Verizon Wireless customers.

Now Palm has to burn through excess inventory.

With AT&T, Palm is hoping it can get more of its webOS-powered phones in the field. The Pre Plus will go for $149.99 and the Pixi will run you $49.99 with a two-year service contract and $100 mail-in rebate.

What remains to be seen is whether Palm can cure its marketing problems with the AT&T launch. On a conference call, Palm executives noted that it didn't have the proper training and focus to get Verizon Wireless sales folks wound up.