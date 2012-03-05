Samsung Galaxy Nexus: What it means to IT

When the Samsung Galaxy Nexus arrived on the scene, it definitely turned heads. It had power, beauty, and was the first ever smartphone edition of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Wow, did it deliver.

The majority of the media promised this would be the smartphone to change the game. So, when I finally got my hands on a Verizon review unit, my expectations were unbelievably high.

Specs

CPU: 1.2 GHZ Dual Core

1.2 GHZ Dual Core RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Display: 4.65" HD (1280x720) - contour display

4.65" HD (1280x720) - contour display Network: 4G LTE

4G LTE Camera: 5MP Continuous auto-focus (1.3 MP front facing camera), video recording in 1080p, zero shutter lag

5MP Continuous auto-focus (1.3 MP front facing camera), video recording in 1080p, zero shutter lag Battery: 1850 mAh

1850 mAh Notification: 3-color LED

3-color LED OS: Android 4.0 (ICS)

Additional out-of-the-box features

Facial recognition for added security

Barometer

Two microphones

Compass

Improved method of adding widgets (borrowed from the tablet Android)

Nearly 180 degree viewing angle

Micro USB supports MHL (Mobile High-definition Link)

The single most impressive aspect of the Galaxy Nexus is the speed. This phone is fast, smooth, and sexy. And while the specs aren't that much of an improvement over other smartphones on the market, the combination of hardware and software make the Galaxy Nexus stand far above the competition.

That's all fine and good, but what does it offer the IT crowd? Let's take a look.

What it means to IT

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus is as close to a flawless smartphone as we've seen. This device puts real power into the hands of the users. If you're an IT support pro having to deploy these devices, you know that you're handing out a product that will perform as well or better than the target users expect.

If you're using this phone for yourself, then you can rest assured that you're carrying around enough power to get done what you need. With speed and screen size enough to actually handle RDP sessions and not lag nearly as much when using CPU-intensive tools, the Galaxy Nexus will satisfy even the most demanding of users — gear heads, geeks, and more.

This power, of course, comes with a cost. The one glaring issue with the Galaxy Nexus is battery life, which is directly affected by the 4G LTE. It's possible to shut off the 4G and get a bit more life from that power cell, but once you've experienced 4G, you really don't want to drop back to lesser networks. Since the IT crowd will be facing users complaining about poor battery performance, stock up on micro-USB cables and hand them out to anyone using this phone, or else you'll have a flock of unhappy users with dead (or dying) smartphones.

My take

For the longest time, my favorite smartphone was the HTC Incredible II. Its size was perfect, it had decent speeds, and I enjoyed the HTC Sense UI. But when 4G came along, the Verizon-branded Droid Bionic stormed my fort and became the litmus test with which I judged all other smartphones.

As much as I still love the Bionic, I was won over by Ice Cream Sandwich. In my opinion, the Galaxy Nexus has no rival — regardless of platform. Granted, this will change when another Android smartphone is released with even better specs. Until that happens, if you're looking for the single most powerful, desirable device available, look no further than the Galaxy Nexus. As soon as I break the tether of my current mobile provider (AT&T), I'll be hopping over to Verizon to enjoy the speed of 4G LTE and the power of the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

