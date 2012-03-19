Developer news: Rails updates, SQL Server 12, more Azure pricing cuts

Language/library updates

PHP 5.4.0 is available. This release has undergone a lot of release candidates and testing. The new release looks good — it even includes a webserver for testing.

Rails 3.0.12, 3.1.4, and 3.2.2 have been released. All of the updates contain a smattering of big fixes.

Typesafe Stack 2.0, a full open source software stack for Scala development, is available. It adds the Play Framework, Typesafe Console, and Akka 2.0.

Scala 2.9.1-1 addresses a few minor bugs.

IronPython 2.7.2.1 is finally available in a full release. Included are previews of mobile versions for Windows Phone 7.5 and Mini for Android, which should be of interest.

Microsoft released a version of its Bing Maps SDK that presents maps in a Metro style for use in Metro applications.

Tools and products

SQL Server 12 has gone gold. This major release incorporates Hadoop and a new in-memory database system that provides incredibly fast performance for data warehousing and BI.

Microsoft cut the cost of Azure storage and compute instances. Microsoft and Amazon seem to be in a race to the bottom here, with customers to benefit.

The latest version of NetBeans IDE updates the GlassFish and Java ME SDK support and has the most recent patches and small performance tweaks included.

Unisys launched its new AMPS solution for helping enterprises modernize existing applications with SOA techniques.

AppFog has partnered with ClearDB and CloudMailin to support its offerings within its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution.

Typemock released version 7 of its Isolator unit testing product. New features include Autorunner (to only run the relevant tests on each build) and Visual Code Coverage (which shows what parts of code are test covered).

Editorial and commentary

Andy Brown points out 10 things that Visual Basic does better than C#. I agree with a lot of them, but I think a few just aren't that important.

Tips and tricks

Patrick Smacchia has an extremely in-depth, must-read article on unit testing at Simple-Talk.

Kevin Schroeder wrote a good, brief tutorial on calling Mongo from PHPCloud.

Events

