Search

Developer

Not Oracle Related - I hate lovebugs!

By | in Software Engineer, June 5, 2006, 5:11 AM PST

How, you might ask, can someone hate something with the name "Lovebug"? Oh, let me count the ways.

First off, I'm pretty sure the latin name for these things are "insectus paininthebutticus". These bugs are a type of fly. At this time of the year they get the, ummm, urge to procreate. Two of them, I assume male and female, attach themselves to each other by the, uhhhh, I'll leave the exact parts un-named. They fly around, attached to each other, mindlessly smashing into stuff. They are li

This post originally appeared on an external website

Related Topics:

Mobility Tech & Work CXO Software Hardware Smart Persons Guides

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox