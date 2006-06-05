Not Oracle Related - I hate lovebugs!

How, you might ask, can someone hate something with the name "Lovebug"? Oh, let me count the ways.

First off, I'm pretty sure the latin name for these things are "insectus paininthebutticus". These bugs are a type of fly. At this time of the year they get the, ummm, urge to procreate. Two of them, I assume male and female, attach themselves to each other by the, uhhhh, I'll leave the exact parts un-named. They fly around, attached to each other, mindlessly smashing into stuff. They are li