Search

Developer

Poll: Do you plan to develop for BlackBerry 10?

RIM's incentives for developing for BlackBerry 10 might be enough to get developers' attention. Let us know whether you plan to develop for the platform.

By | in Software Engineer, January 15, 2013, 3:53 AM PST

RIM has recently started allowing development for BlackBerry 10, and there have been a flurry of apps developed for it. With some bounties for app development out there, it may be enough to get casual developers interested in BlackBerry again. Microsoft did similar things with Windows Phone 7, with phone giveaways and direct payouts to developers of more high-profile apps and games.

While the BlackBerry market share may be greatly diminished, competition in the app store may be light enough that good apps can make about as much money as they would in the Android or Apple app stores. When you add in the incentives from RIM, developing for BlackBerry 10 may be a lucrative opportunity.

J.Ja

More about BlackBerry 10 on TechRepublic

Keep your engineering skills up to date by signing up for TechRepublic's free Software Engineer newsletter, delivered each Tuesday.

Related Topics:

Mobility Tech & Work CXO Software Hardware Smart Persons Guides

About Justin James

Justin James is the Lead Architect for Conigent.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox