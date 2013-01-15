Poll: Do you plan to develop for BlackBerry 10?

RIM has recently started allowing development for BlackBerry 10, and there have been a flurry of apps developed for it. With some bounties for app development out there, it may be enough to get casual developers interested in BlackBerry again. Microsoft did similar things with Windows Phone 7, with phone giveaways and direct payouts to developers of more high-profile apps and games.

While the BlackBerry market share may be greatly diminished, competition in the app store may be light enough that good apps can make about as much money as they would in the Android or Apple app stores. When you add in the incentives from RIM, developing for BlackBerry 10 may be a lucrative opportunity.

J.Ja

