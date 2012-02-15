Search

Poll: Do you prefer visual or textual development tools?

After observing that the Ruby on Rails community is dropping visual tools for command lines and scripts, Justin James is curious to learn what TechRepublic readers prefer: visual or textual tools.

By | in Software Engineer, February 15, 2012, 12:42 AM PST

One thing I noticed with my recent Ruby on Rails experiments is that the Rails community is embracing a "back to the old school" approach in terms of dumping visual tools in favor of command lines and scripts. For example, instead of using a database editor, you sculpt your schemas with code that edits the schema and gets run during deployments. There is a certain appeal to this, since it means that once you are skilled you no longer need to fight tools, but it does raise the bar a bit higher to achieve a basic level of competency. I definitely see the advantages, though I am not sure if it is the right choice for me (I need to do a real hands-on Rails project to know for sure). Which kind of tools work better for you?

