Search

Developer

Poll: Do you think C++ will regain the spotlight?

Let us know whether you predict C++ is primed for a resurgence in market share by taking this one-question poll.

By | in Software Engineer, January 31, 2013, 12:24 AM PST

Years ago it seemed like C++ was going to be the big cheese programming language for the foreseeable future. However, not long after C++ started its rise to prominence, the Web came out of nowhere, and C++ was pretty much locked out, and that was followed by .NET, Java, and other technologies.

The release of the next generation of C++ and Microsoft putting attention back on C++ with Windows 8 has some developers saying C++ is primed for a resurgence in market share. I think the C++ ship has sailed; systems are a lot more stable since the days where everyone who wasn't using VB was using C++, and C++ is a difficult language to work in compared to the options. All the same, there are good reasons to use C++, and it is possible the recent events will get more folks using C++.

J.Ja

Keep your engineering skills up to date by signing up for TechRepublic's free Software Engineer newsletter, delivered each Tuesday.

Related Topics:

Mobility Tech & Work CXO Software Hardware Smart Persons Guides

About Justin James

Justin James is the Lead Architect for Conigent.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox