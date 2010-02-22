Poll: How do you do DB access?

In the last 20 years, there has been an explosion in methods to work with databases. Until recently, developers had to know an awful lot about the underlying database, its technologies and capabilities, and so on. Now, there have been a series of advances that abstract the database more and more, to the point where there is often no need to even touch SQL.

In your programming, how do you prefer to get to the database? With something as raw as possible, like the simple data access objects in ADO.NET, JDBC, etc.? Or something a bit more abstract, such as LINQ-to-SQL? Perhaps you go for the full abstraction layers, like the various entity systems out there? Let us know by taking this poll.

