Search

Data Management

Poll: How do you do DB access?

In your programming, how do you prefer to get to the database? With something as raw as possible, or something a bit more abstract, or perhaps you go for the full abstraction layers.

By | in Software Engineer, February 22, 2010, 7:03 AM PST

In the last 20 years, there has been an explosion in methods to work with databases. Until recently, developers had to know an awful lot about the underlying database, its technologies and capabilities, and so on. Now, there have been a series of advances that abstract the database more and more, to the point where there is often no need to even touch SQL.

In your programming, how do you prefer to get to the database? With something as raw as possible, like the simple data access objects in ADO.NET, JDBC, etc.? Or something a bit more abstract, such as LINQ-to-SQL? Perhaps you go for the full abstraction layers, like the various entity systems out there? Let us know by taking this poll.

J.Ja

Related Topics:

Big Data Analytics Data Centers Digital Transformation Cloud

About Justin James

Justin James is the Lead Architect for Conigent.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox