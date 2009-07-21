Train programmers using a pragmatic approach

Of all the columns Justin James has written for TechRepublic's Programming and Development blog, his three posts about a proposed approach to training programmers have been some of his most popular. In the series, Justin outlines his proposed fundamental course guide for eight semesters and covers some of the "meta" principles to this approach, such as prerequisites, teaching methodologies, and grading.
This three-part series is now available as a TechRepublic download. If you prefer to read his columns in blog format or if you want to reread members' comments about the series, here are the links to the original posts:
- A pragmatic approach to training programmers, part one
- A pragmatic approach to training programmers, part two
- A pragmatic approach to training programmers, part three
Mary Weilage is a Feature Editor for CBS Interactive. She has worked for TechRepublic since 1999.
