Train programmers using a pragmatic approach

Justin James' popular three-part series detailing his proposed approach to training programmers has been compiled into a TechRepublic download. He outlines what courses should be included in the eight semester programming track.

July 21, 2009

Of all the columns Justin James has written for TechRepublic's Programming and Development blog, his three posts about a proposed approach to training programmers have been some of his most popular. In the series, Justin outlines his proposed fundamental course guide for eight semesters and covers some of the "meta" principles to this approach, such as prerequisites, teaching methodologies, and grading.

This three-part series is now available as a TechRepublic download. If you prefer to read his columns in blog format or if you want to reread members' comments about the series, here are the links to the original posts:

