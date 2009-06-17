Search

What is your programming niche?

While Web, mobile, and desktop application development get the lion's share of attention, there are tons of other types of programming jobs. Justin James is curious to know what type of development work TechRepublic members are doing in their shops. Take this quick poll to let us know.

By | in Software Engineer, June 17, 2009, 3:19 AM PST

