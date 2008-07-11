What title is your career goal?

Search

By | in Software Engineer, July 10, 2008, 11:00 PM PST

Every developer I have met has a career goal. Some developers want to remain "in the trenches" and are aiming for a Senior Developer title. Others want to step away a bit from the day-to-day work and are shooting for an Architect role. Some see development as a path towards a more hybrid position, such as a Business Analyst or a Project Manager. While other developers are striving for that corner office, whether it be as a Director, Department Head, or even CIO.

