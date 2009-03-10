Download this project status report template

Search

Download this template, created by project management guru Tom Mochal, to effectively communicate project status to stakeholders and keep everyone on the same page.

March 10, 2009

Editor's note: The most recent update of this download was published on July 27, 2005.

Tom Mochal's downloadable template will enable you to keep stakeholders apprised of the current status of a project and will help ensure that there are no surprises down the road. It's designed to make it easy to communicate project information to clients, customers, and other stakeholders.

The download covers the following items:

  • Project description
  • Overall status
  • An explanation of any items that were flagged as potential problems
  • Planned accomplishments for the next reporting period

The project status report template also lists various attachments you may want to include, such as other reports, logs, or statistics that are relevant to the project.

