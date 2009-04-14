Search

Social Enterprise

IT leaders: Want to be a blogger?

We're looking for a few good leaders. Tech leaders, that is. If you'd like to try your hand at blogging in our IT Leadership blog, here's what we need from you.

By | in Tech Decision Maker, April 14, 2009, 12:46 AM PST

Are you an IT leader who has wisdom to share? If you can wax poetic about tech management issues, from team leadership to tech implementations, and would like to try your hand at blogging, let us know.

We're looking for someone who is experienced with big picture tech issues who can help others learn the ropes.

If you think you fit the bill, just click the Contact button above and shoot us an e-mail that includes your background, credentials, and any other information that would make you an IT thought leader.

Related Topics:

Collaboration Software CXO Innovation

About Toni Bowers

Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox