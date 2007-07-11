Dell officially starts removing crapware from its PCs

At the launch event for Dell's new line of Vostro PCs and laptops today in New York City, Michael Dell admitted that "customers really hated trialware" and that Dell is making a major move toward removing trialware (what we call "crapware") from the desktop and laptop systems it sells to small businesses.

Of course, this is not just an altruistic move on Dell's part. Dell makes a lot of money from companies that place their trialware on Dell systems, so Dell loses money by removing that crapware. However, Michael Dell explained that Dell also saves a lot of money in customer support by removing it. "Trialware is a support issue. You click on it, it's not working, and you call. Just take it all away and you don't have those problems."

The intangible factor here is customer satisfaction. Removing crapware will undoubtedly be a popular move with small business IT pros, who typically have to remove it all manually after the systems arrive. Dell's corporate desktops are already free of crapware. However, it doesn't look like Dell will be removing crapware from consumer systems any time soon, according to ZDNet (TechRepublic's sister site).

Could this be the beginning of the end for preloaded crapware? Will other vendors follow suit for small business systems? Will this soon spill over to consumer PCs? If you are a small business IT professional, how does this move affect your opinion of buying and deploying Dell machines? Join the discussion.