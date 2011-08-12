Search

Tablets at work: Disney uses iPads to drive construction project

The usefulness of tablets in business is overhyped, but they can be great in specialized cases. Check out this example of Disney Imagineers using iPads in a construction project at Walt Disney World.

By | in Tech Sanity Check, August 12, 2011, 7:41 AM PST

While tablet sales — mostly the Apple iPad — continue to accelerate, I've registered my skepticism about how useful they can be for the average business professional. But, I've also noted that tablets can be perfect for a number specialized uses and I'm always on the lookout for new examples. I discovered an interesting one this week in a recently-posted video from Walt Disney Imagineering, which is putting iPads in the hands of construction workers who are building a new expansion to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Here are some of the things these workers are doing with the tablets:

  • Viewing 3D models of building plans
  • Accessing permit documents
  • Scheduling
  • Video conferencing and Webex meetings with architects and contractors

These are little productivity improvements that can potentially streamline communications and help mitigate the inevitable changes that can slow down a project.

Take a look at the video below to see the tablets in action.

