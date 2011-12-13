Search

CXO

Tech Sanity Check newsletter: I filter the top tech stories every day

TechRepublic's Jason Hiner filters the most important tech stories every day. Get his daily list of the top tech news delivered to your inbox.

By | in Tech Sanity Check, December 13, 2011, 7:03 AM PST

Credit: iStockphoto.com/chris_lemmens

Lots of technologists have turned to social feeds like Twitter, Google+, and Facebook to keep up with the daily flow of tech news, but if you rely solely on social channels then you can miss some of the most important stories when you're not looking. To help fill in the gaps and filter out the noise — mixed metaphors intended — you need a concise recap. That't what I offer every day in the Tech Sanity Check newsletter.

In writing the Tech Sanity Check blog, I look for the big developments and the most important trends in tech. I don't typically spend my time reporting the news. Instead, I constantly scan the headlines and read a ton of articles looking for the next big thing. Since I've got my head in the news every day and I'm constantly trying to sort out the stuff worth reading, I enjoy pulling together my picks for the day's top tech stories into a daily newsletter that goes out to over 100,000 of my closest friends.

The newsletter is delivers Monday through Friday and will typically arrive in your inbox in the late afternoon with a full list of links to the day's most important tech stories. So, give the Tech Sanity Check newsletter a try. I'm committed to making it a worthwhile read every day. You can follow the steps below to subscribe:

  1. Go to www.techrepublic.com/newsletters
  2. Scroll down to the "IT Pro Updates" section
  3. Find "Tech Sanity Check" in that list and click the check box to the left
  4. Scroll down and click the "Save changes" button
  5. You'll receive a confirmation email that you have been subscribed

Below is a quick preview (of the top) of what it the actual newsletter will look like when it lands in your inbox on a daily basis.

For my fellow social media junkies, you can also keep up with my picks for the top tech stories in real time by following my Twitter feed or my Google+ feed.

Related Topics:

Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Jason Hiner

Jason Hiner is Global Editor in Chief of TechRepublic and Global Long Form Editor of ZDNet. He's co-author of the book, Follow the Geeks.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox