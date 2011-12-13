Tech Sanity Check newsletter: I filter the top tech stories every day

Lots of technologists have turned to social feeds like Twitter, Google+, and Facebook to keep up with the daily flow of tech news, but if you rely solely on social channels then you can miss some of the most important stories when you're not looking. To help fill in the gaps and filter out the noise — mixed metaphors intended — you need a concise recap. That't what I offer every day in the

In writing the Tech Sanity Check blog, I look for the big developments and the most important trends in tech. I don't typically spend my time reporting the news. Instead, I constantly scan the headlines and read a ton of articles looking for the next big thing. Since I've got my head in the news every day and I'm constantly trying to sort out the stuff worth reading, I enjoy pulling together my picks for the day's top tech stories into a daily newsletter that goes out to over 100,000 of my closest friends.

The newsletter is delivers Monday through Friday and will typically arrive in your inbox in the late afternoon with a full list of links to the day's most important tech stories. So, give the Tech Sanity Check newsletter a try. I'm committed to making it a worthwhile read every day. You can follow the steps below to subscribe:

Go to www.techrepublic.com/newsletters Scroll down to the "IT Pro Updates" section Find "Tech Sanity Check" in that list and click the check box to the left Scroll down and click the "Save changes" button You'll receive a confirmation email that you have been subscribed

Below is a quick preview (of the top) of what it the actual newsletter will look like when it lands in your inbox on a daily basis.