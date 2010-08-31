Camera phone challenge: Sports

TechRepublic is continuing the camera phone challenge, where we'll give you two weeks to submit photos taken from your phone in a particular category. This time, we'll be accepting "sports" photos, since not everybody has really expensive stand-alone cameras that are able to closely zoom in and clearly capture action shots.

You have from now untilto submit your camera phone sports photos. Please send these original photos, along with information about what phone you used (and the model number), a little bit about your photo you're submitting (optional), and your TR username to trol at techrepublic.com

The TechRepublic editorial staff will select their three favorite photos from all the entries, and the TechRepublic members who submitted those photos will receive some free swag!

[Update 9/13/10 - The winning photo — the Del Mar Race Track from the Turf Club — was taken by TR member outlawmom with a BlackBerry Curve. Click here to see the entire gallery.]