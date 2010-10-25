Search

Camera photo challenge: Costumes and pumpkin carvings

You have from now until Friday, November 5, 2010 at 5:00 PM EDT to submit camera phone photos of costumes and pumpkin carvings. The editorial staff will select their three favorite photos (of each), and the members who submitted those photos will receive some free swag!

TechRepublic is continuing the camera phone challenge, and this is the perfect time of year to capture some great costume and pumpkin carving photos.

You have from now until Friday, November 5, 2010 at 5:00 PM EDT to submit your camera phone photos. Please send these original photos, along with information about what phone you used (and the model number), a little bit about your photo you're submitting (optional), and your TR username to trol at techrepublic.com.

The TechRepublic editorial staff will select their three favorite photos from all the entries, and the TechRepublic members who submitted those photos will receive some free swag!

[Update 11/8/10 - Click here to see the entire gallery.]

