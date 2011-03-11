Search

Mobility

TR Community scoreboard for March 11, 2011 - Tablet wars

In this weekly recap, you'll get a quick look at the top discussions and members on the TechRepublic forums. Also, the TechRepublic Live 2011 Registration is now open!

By | in TechRepublic Out Loud, March 10, 2011, 11:05 PM PST

TechRepublic EIC, Jason Hiner, instigated two of the most popular discussions this past week in the forums. Find out which topics are hot and the TechRepublic members who have been the most active on the boards.

Top 5 discussion threads:

  1. People's choice: Motorola Xoom or Apple iPad 2? (Jason Hiner)
  2. What is Android missing? (Chad Perrin)
  3. Cracking Open the IBM PC Jr. (Mark Kaelin)
  4. Office challenge: How would you improve this Excel spreadsheet (Susan Harkins)
  5. Forget Intel's Thunderbolt, Wireless USB is the revolution (Jason Hiner)

TR members with the most total posts on the forums

  1. apotheon (101 posts)
  2. Palmetto (79 posts)
  3. Michael Kassner (59 posts)
  4. Mehul Bhai and OH Smeg (56 posts)
  5. SinisterSlay, Jaqui, and seanferd (47 posts)

TR members with the most Votes Up in the Discussions forum

  1. apotheon (58)
  2. Palmetto (56)
  3. AnsuGisalas (32)
  4. Matt Burks (28)
  5. Justin James (27)

TR members with the most Votes Up in the Q&A forum

  1. OH Smeg (15)
  2. robo_dev (5)
  3. seanferd (4)
  4. longtail and Luke G. (3)

Top spam busters

  1. seanferd (12)
  2. Michael Jay (8)
  3. Mehul Bhai (7)
  4. Hal 9000 (6)
  5. Palmetto and PurpleSkys (4)

Here are a few other links that you should check out:

TechRepublic Community photo galleries:

If you'd like to contribute to the pics galleries, please send us your photos.

Psssst! If you aren't already, become a Fan of TechRepublic on Facebook and follow TechRepublic on Twitter!

You can now also purchase merchandise from the TechRepublic store on CafePress!

Addendum:

Registration is now open for TechRepublic Live 2011! We'd love to fill the conference space this year, so please try to attend. More details about our free event — including when and where — can be found on the registration page.

Also, happy birthday to TR members dcolbert and Jacky Howe! For those of you who just celebrated a birthday, please let us know so that we can give you a shout out next year. If your birthday is quickly approaching, we want to know that too!

Related Topics:

Security Hardware Software Apple Android Google

About Sonja Thompson

Sonja Thompson started at TechRepublic in October 1999. She is a former Senior Editor at TechRepublic.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox