TR Community scoreboard for March 11, 2011 - Tablet wars

TechRepublic EIC, Jason Hiner, instigated two of the most popular discussions this past week in the forums. Find out which topics are hot and the TechRepublic members who have been the most active on the boards.

apotheon (101 posts) Palmetto (79 posts) Michael Kassner (59 posts) Mehul Bhai and OH Smeg (56 posts) SinisterSlay, Jaqui, and seanferd (47 posts)

apotheon (58) Palmetto (56) AnsuGisalas (32) Matt Burks (28) Justin James (27)

OH Smeg (15) robo_dev (5) seanferd (4) longtail and Luke G. (3)

seanferd (12) Michael Jay (8) Mehul Bhai (7) Hal 9000 (6) Palmetto and PurpleSkys (4)

Here are a few other links that you should check out:

TechRepublic Community photo galleries:

If you'd like to contribute to the pics galleries, please send us your photos.

Psssst! If you aren't already, become a Fan of TechRepublic on Facebook and follow TechRepublic on Twitter!

You can now also purchase merchandise from the TechRepublic store on CafePress!

Registration is now open for TechRepublic Live 2011! We'd love to fill the conference space this year, so please try to attend. More details about our free event — including when and where — can be found on the registration page.

Also, happy birthday to TR members dcolbert and Jacky Howe! For those of you who just celebrated a birthday, please let us know so that we can give you a shout out next year. If your birthday is quickly approaching, we want to know that too!