Video: TR Out Loud - January 30, 2009

Last week's Question of the Week, submitted by Cerebral*Origami, was: "How do you resurrect a love of IT?" Here are the responses we received:

Join a rugby team!In any field there is always more new information being developed, more new techniques, more new hardware. It is impossible to keep up with everything, even if you love the field.

Editors help us sort through the barrage of information and stuff, bringing to our attention what they think are the best of the best. Think about students learning an area in college. They are not taught everything, just the most useful and/or critical things. That's why they can start out with so few years of knowledge. So, take a break. Look at something new, if you can. Origami. Painting. Playing the violin. Surfing. Raising show dogs. Sacking groceries. Working with the homeless. You will discover that there are "experts" in any area, and there are folks that are tired of doing that particular thing. Enjoy life, enjoy others. Let your mind and spirit recover.

Ah, resurrecting the love for IT. You need to find the love! I have been working in IT for 20+ years, and yes, I have found times that I just need to get away. I get burned out with a bad taste of motherboard in my mouth. Taking a few days away is a good thing. Get out and do something fun that is not IT-related. But to get back in you need to do something out of the ordinary. Find a non-profit to do some work for that helps the community. I got lucky and found my current job while job hunting after a lay off at my previous job. The Family & Children's Center is a counseling center for children who have been abused, either mentally, physically, or sexually. I hate to say that business is good because I wish it was not in this industry. There is nothing more satisfying than knowing that what you are doing is in one way or another helping children get back on their feet to go on and live a better life. I hope you can find something that can bring you back to your roots in IT. Good luck!Only 2 things you can do when you are sick d tired of the job you do go off and have a holiday and recharge your Batteries or walk away never looking back and find a new direction to travel. Different people have different ways to travel forward and if you really hate what you are doing now you should walk away as it will be better for you in the long run. But if you are just Feed Up with things as they stand at the moment you need a break to recover from the day to day grind that we all go through. ... Your way forward could involve a demotion and less pay but better Job Satisfaction or you may prefer to work with a Less Hands On approach an expect to be promoted away from the real work. You have to decide this for yourself and work towards your goals.Take a long vacation. After a few weeks, two things will happen — motivation for money (paying bills) and motivation from being bored!Step one, take a break. Take a few weekends and completely unplug. No email, browsing, nothing. (this is known as a purge) Step two, look at a new area, or a more detailed focus of an existing technology. You could even revive an old skill that has fallen on the way-side just because you don't use it often. (this is known as something but I am not sure what) Step three, is it fun/interesting? If yes, keep it in moderation to avoid burnout. If no, look for a different focus. Can be very rewarding to teach others how do use computers, and seeing other people excited about the technology is VERY contagious. I have been spending a lot of time showing my boys different things, and it becomes almost a game to try to keep coming up with something that will get a "SWEEEEET!" out of them.

