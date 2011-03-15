Monitor a VMware vSphere Hypervisor host with the resxtop tool

For VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) installations, the resxtop tool is what you use for troubleshooting through the vSphere Command-Line Interface (vSphere CLI) or the vSphere Management Assistant (vMA). Here's a basic step-by-step tutorial on how to use the resxtop tool through vMA.

Read my tip on installing and configuring the vMA . You'll see that it's quite easy to connect to a server through the vMA ().

Once you're in resxtop, you should maximize the PuTTY screen ().

Resxtop contains a lot of important information. The running virtual machines are in the Name column. In Figure B, the 10 virtual machines running on this ESXi host are in yellow boxes with the name VMETEST00x. The column headers in the red box are described below:

NWLD: Resource pool number of the specified running world.

%RUN: Percentage of total time scheduled. (This is a CPU metric.)

Time spent scheduling on behalf of another virtual machine, resource pool, or running world. %CSTP: Time percentage that the resource pool is ready to co-schedule.

Time percentage that the resource pool is ready to co-schedule. %MLMTD: Percentage of time the host intentionally did not allow a resource pool, a virtual machine, or a running world to run.

Percentage of time the host intentionally did not allow a resource pool, a virtual machine, or a running world to run. %SWPWT: Swap wait time is an additional metric that is part of %WAIT.

Read the vSphere Command-Line Reference for more information on resxtop.

