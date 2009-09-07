Customize Windows keyboard shortcuts with the free AutoHotkey utility

Keyboard shortcuts have long been a quick, easy way to perform common computer tasks. And, the standard shortcuts included in operating systems and applications are sufficient for most users. But what do you do if the built-in shortcuts don't do exactly what you want? In this TR Dojo video, I show you how to create custom keyboard shortcuts with the free AutoHotkey utility.

For those of you who prefer text to video, you can click the Transcript link that appears below the video player window or you can also read Greg Shultz's article, "Customize the [Windows]+E key shortcut to open what you want," on which the first command line tip is based.

Keyboard shortcuts galore

Also, be sure to check out TechRepublic's downloadable lists of keyboard shortcuts. We've compiled lists on everything from Windows and Mac OS Ten to Microsoft Office and Mozilla Firefox. I've divided these downloadable shortcuts list into four categories:

Operating systems

Microsoft Office

Web browsers

Email applications

Others

