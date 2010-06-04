Search

Hardware

Looking back at the Atari ST personal computer

In 1985, Atari released the Atari ST personal computer. Take a look at the Atari 520ST, Atari 1040ST, and the hardware that made them run.

By | in TR Dojo, June 4, 2010, 6:34 AM PST

In 1985, Atari released the Atari ST personal computer. This gallery has photos of the Atari 520ST, Atari 1040ST, and the hardware that made them run.

Photo credit: David Johnston

Related Topics:

Innovation Mobility Networking Storage Data Centers Smart Persons Guides

About Bill Detwiler

Bill Detwiler is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research and the host of Cracking Open, CNET and TechRepublic's popular online show. Prior to joining TechRepublic in 2000, Bill was an IT manager, database administrator, and desktop supp...

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox