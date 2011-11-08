Search

Make Windows 7 restart failed services for you

Bill Detwiler explains how you can use the Windows 7 Services Manager to automatically restart a failed service.

By | in TR Dojo, November 7, 2011, 10:44 PM PST

When a critical service fails in Windows 7, it can stop your users dead in their tracks. And, while it's always a good idea for IT to notice the failure and troubleshoot the underlying problem, sometimes you just need to restart the service as quickly as possible and get your users back up and running. So during this week's episode of TR Dojo, I show you how to configure a Windows 7 service to automatically restart after it fails.

For those who prefer text to video, click the View Transcript link below the video player window or check out Jack Wallen's article, "Quick Tip: Ensure services restart upon failure in Windows 7," on which this video is based. You can also sign up to receive the latest TR Dojo lessons through one or more of the following methods:

